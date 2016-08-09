版本:
BRIEF-NextVR targets global partnerships with $80 mln series B funding

Aug 9 (Reuters) -

* NextVR targets international growth and global partnerships with $80 million series B funding round

* NextVR says investors in series B round include SoftBank, NetEase and Citic Guoan Information Industry Co Ltd Source text for Eikon:

