2016年 8月 9日

BRIEF-Anthera Pharmaceuticals Q2 loss per share $0.35

Aug 9 Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Q2 loss per share $0.35

* Anthera Pharmaceuticals provides business update and reports 2016 second quarter financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

