版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 21:01 BJT

BRIEF-Neonode reports Q2 loss per share $0.03

Aug 9 Neonode Inc

* Neonode reports second quarter ended june 30, 2016 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.03

* Q2 revenue $2.6 million

* "We expect to be able to show profitability on a monthly basis during 2016"

* For 2017, expect to see increased revenue, improved margins and reduced costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐