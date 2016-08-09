BRIEF-Neonode reports Q2 loss per share $0.03

BRIEF-Mineral Hill negotiates terms to acquire majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
Aug 9 Neonode Inc
* Neonode reports second quarter ended june 30, 2016 financial results
* Q2 loss per share $0.03
* Q2 revenue $2.6 million
* "We expect to be able to show profitability on a monthly basis during 2016"
* For 2017, expect to see increased revenue, improved margins and reduced costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Ukraine sold Russia $3 bln bond weeks before government change
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)