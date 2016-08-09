BRIEF-Neonode reports Q2 loss per share $0.03

Aug 9 Neonode Inc

* Neonode reports second quarter ended june 30, 2016 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.03

* Q2 revenue $2.6 million

* "We expect to be able to show profitability on a monthly basis during 2016"

* For 2017, expect to see increased revenue, improved margins and reduced costs