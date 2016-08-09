BRIEF-Chevron announces appointment of Dambisa Moyo, Wanda Austin to the board

BRIEF-Mineral Hill negotiates terms to acquire majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
Aug 9 Chevron Corp :
* Dr. Dambisa Moyo and Dr. Wanda M. Austin elected to Chevron's board of directors
* Austin's appointment effective Dec 1, 2016; she will serve on company's board nominating and governance committee and public policy committee
* Moyo's appointment is effective October 11, 2016; she will serve on company's audit committee
* Ukraine sold Russia $3 bln bond weeks before government change
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)