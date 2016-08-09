版本:
BRIEF-Chevron announces appointment of Dambisa Moyo, Wanda Austin to the board

Aug 9 Chevron Corp :

* Dr. Dambisa Moyo and Dr. Wanda M. Austin elected to Chevron's board of directors

* Austin's appointment effective Dec 1, 2016; she will serve on company's board nominating and governance committee and public policy committee

* Moyo's appointment is effective October 11, 2016; she will serve on company's audit committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

