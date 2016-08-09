版本:
BRIEF-Mannatech Q2 loss per share $0.49

Aug 9 Mannatech Inc :

* Mannatech reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 sales rose 4.5 percent to $48.8 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.49 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

