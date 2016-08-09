版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 21:18 BJT

BRIEF-New Wilshire Income Opportunities Fund surpasses $400 mln in AUM in Q2

Aug 9 Wilshire Income Opportunities Fund

* New Wilshire Income Opportunities Fund surpasses $400 million in assets under management in 2Q Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

