版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 21:20 BJT

BRIEF-MMA Capital Management reports common shareholders' equity per share $19.62

Aug 9 MMA Capital Management LLC

* MMA Capital Management announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Common shareholders' equity per share was $19.62 at June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐