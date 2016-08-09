版本:
BRIEF-Biomarin Pharmaceutical announces pricing of public offering of common stock

Aug 9 Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc

* Biomarin announces pricing of public offering of common stock

* Says public offering of 7.50 million common shares priced at $96.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

