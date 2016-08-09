BRIEF-Sotherly Hotels Q2 FFO per share $0.35

BRIEF-Mineral Hill negotiates terms to acquire majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
Aug 9 Sotherly Hotels Inc
* Sotherly Hotels Inc. Reports financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2016
* Qtrly FFO per share $0.35
* Qtrly adjusted FFO per share $0.39
* Sees Fy 2016 Ffo Shr $1.15-$1.24
* Sees Fy 2016 Adj Ffo Shr $1.15- $1.23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ukraine sold Russia $3 bln bond weeks before government change
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)