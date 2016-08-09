版本:
BRIEF-Connecticut Water Service reports Q2 earnings per share $0.90

Aug 9 Connecticut Water Service Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.90

* Qtrly total revenues $27.6 million versus $28.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

