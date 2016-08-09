BRIEF-Connecticut Water Service reports Q2 earnings per share $0.90

BRIEF-Mineral Hill negotiates terms to acquire majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
Aug 9 Connecticut Water Service Inc
* Q2 earnings per share $0.90
* Qtrly total revenues $27.6 million versus $28.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Ukraine sold Russia $3 bln bond weeks before government change
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)