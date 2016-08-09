版本:
BRIEF-Forum commences gravity and soil surveys

Aug 9 Forum Uranium Corp

* Forum commences gravity and soil surveys for follow-up drilling at Fir Island, Athabasca Basin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

