2016年 8月 9日

BRIEF-Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals prices $45 mln private offering

Aug 9 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals prices $45 million private offering

* Priced private offering of common stock with gross proceeds expected to be $45 million. Offering was priced at $5.90 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

