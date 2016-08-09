版本:
BRIEF-Repros Therapeutics Inc. reported Q2 EPS ($0.18)

Aug 9 Repros Therapeutics Inc

* Repros Therapeutics Inc. reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

