BRIEF-Virgin America reports July 2016 operational results

BRIEF-Mineral Hill negotiates terms to acquire majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
Aug 9 Virgin America Inc
* Virgin America reports July 2016 operational results
* July load factor 87.1 percent, up 1.5 points
* Says July Revenue Passenger Miles 1.17 billion versus 967.3 million
* July available seat miles was 1.34 billion versus 1.13 billion in July, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Ukraine sold Russia $3 bln bond weeks before government change
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)