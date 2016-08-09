版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二

BRIEF-Virgin America reports July 2016 operational results

Aug 9 Virgin America Inc

* Virgin America reports July 2016 operational results

* July load factor 87.1 percent, up 1.5 points

* Says July Revenue Passenger Miles 1.17 billion versus 967.3 million

* July available seat miles was 1.34 billion versus 1.13 billion in July, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

