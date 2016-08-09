版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三

BRIEF-Gas Natural Q2 loss per share $0.16 from cont ops

Aug 9 Gas Natural Inc

* Gas Natural inc. reports 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 loss per share $0.16 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue rose 6 percent

* Says remaining capital expenditures for 2016 are expected to be approximately $2.5 million to $3.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
