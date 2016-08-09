BRIEF-DXP Enterprises Q2 earnings per share $0.34

UPDATE 2-Russian retailer Detsky Mir plans share listing in Moscow
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)
Aug 9 Dxp Enterprises Inc
* Dxp enterprises announces 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.34
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 sales $256.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $250.7 million
* Says service centers' revenue for q2 was $161.8 million, a decline of 3.4 percent sequentially Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)
* Will provide $400 million in support for a ge oil & gas contract with Ghana's offshore cape three points project
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units