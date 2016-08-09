BRIEF-DXP Enterprises Q2 earnings per share $0.34

Aug 9 Dxp Enterprises Inc

* Dxp enterprises announces 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.34

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $256.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $250.7 million

* Says service centers' revenue for q2 was $161.8 million, a decline of 3.4 percent sequentially