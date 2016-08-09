版本:
BRIEF-Spectrum Pharma Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.05

Aug 9 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.35

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Spectrum pharmaceuticals reports second quarter 2016 financial results and pipeline update

* Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.05

* Q2 revenue $33.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $30.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

