BRIEF-Lattice Semiconductor Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.00

Aug 9 Lattice Semiconductor Corp

* Lattice semiconductor reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.12

* Sees q3 2016 revenue about $110 million to $116 million

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.00

* Q2 revenue $99.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $100.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $124.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gross margin percentage for q3 of 2016 is expected to be approximately 52% plus or minus 2% on both a gaap and non-gaap basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
