BRIEF-Urthecast Q2 non-IFRS revenues $15.9 mln vs $5.0 mln

UPDATE 2-Russian retailer Detsky Mir plans share listing in Moscow
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)
Aug 9 Urthecast Corp
* Urthecast reports strong second quarter 2016 financial results
* Says Q2 non-IFRS revenues of $15.9 million, a 218% increase over q2 2015 non-IFRS revenue of $5.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)
* Will provide $400 million in support for a ge oil & gas contract with Ghana's offshore cape three points project
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units