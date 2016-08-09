版本:
BRIEF-Urthecast Q2 non-IFRS revenues $15.9 mln vs $5.0 mln

Aug 9 Urthecast Corp

* Urthecast reports strong second quarter 2016 financial results

* Says Q2 non-IFRS revenues of $15.9 million, a 218% increase over q2 2015 non-IFRS revenue of $5.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

