BRIEF-Neovasc Q2 revenue falls 42 pct to $1.711 mln

Aug 9 Neovasc Inc

* Neovasc reports second quarter results for 2016

* Q2 revenue fell 42 percent to $1.711 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

