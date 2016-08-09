BRIEF-Cardiome Q2 loss per share $0.37

BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Aug 9 Cardiome Pharma Corp
* Q2 revenue $5.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $6.8 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cardiome reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 loss per share $0.37
* Cardiome pharma corp says gross margin decreased to 71.4% and 76.1% for three and six months ended june 30, 2016, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering