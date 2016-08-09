版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 04:33 BJT

BRIEF-Cardiome Q2 loss per share $0.37

Aug 9 Cardiome Pharma Corp

* Q2 revenue $5.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $6.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cardiome reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.37

* Cardiome pharma corp says gross margin decreased to 71.4% and 76.1% for three and six months ended june 30, 2016, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐