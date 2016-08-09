版本:
BRIEF-Mocon Q2 earnings per share $0.14

Aug 9 Mocon Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.14

* Mocon reports solid second quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

