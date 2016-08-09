BRIEF-Crown Crafts reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results

UPDATE 2-Russian retailer Detsky Mir plans share listing in Moscow
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)
Aug 9 Crown Crafts Inc
* Q1 earnings per share $0.11
* Crown crafts reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 sales $15.6 million versus $17.9 million
* Net income for Q1 of fiscal 2017 was $1.1 million, or $0.11 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Will provide $400 million in support for a ge oil & gas contract with Ghana's offshore cape three points project
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units