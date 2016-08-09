版本:
BRIEF-Crown Crafts reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results

Aug 9 Crown Crafts Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.11

* Crown crafts reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 sales $15.6 million versus $17.9 million

* Net income for Q1 of fiscal 2017 was $1.1 million, or $0.11 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

