BRIEF-Tobira therapeutics Q2 loss per share $0.71

Aug 9 Tobira Therapeutics Inc

* Tobira therapeutics reports second quarter 2016 financial and business results

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $0.71 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

