BRIEF-Ignyta Q2 loss per share $0.70

Aug 9 Ignyta Inc

* Ignyta announces second quarter 2016 company highlights and financial results

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $0.70

* Says ignyta did not record any revenue for three months ended june 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

