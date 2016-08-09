版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 04:07 BJT

BRIEF-Indigo reports Q1 results - Strong revenue growth continues

Aug 9 Indigo Books And Music Inc

* Q1 same store sales rose 7.7 percent

* Strong revenue growth continues

* Q1 loss per share c$0.34

* Q1 revenue c$193.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

