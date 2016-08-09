BRIEF-Indigo reports Q1 results - Strong revenue growth continues

UPDATE 2-Russian retailer Detsky Mir plans share listing in Moscow
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)
Aug 9 Indigo Books And Music Inc
* Q1 same store sales rose 7.7 percent
* Strong revenue growth continues
* Q1 loss per share c$0.34
* Q1 revenue c$193.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Will provide $400 million in support for a ge oil & gas contract with Ghana's offshore cape three points project
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units