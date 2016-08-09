BRIEF-Bioamber Q2 earnings per share $0.17

UPDATE 2-Russian retailer Detsky Mir plans share listing in Moscow
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)
Aug 9 Bioamber Inc
* Q2 earnings per share $0.17
* Q2 revenue $2.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $2.4 million
* Bioamber reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Adjusted net loss attributable to bioamber inc. Shareholders for quarter ended june 30, 2016 was $7.1 million, or a loss of $0.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)
* Will provide $400 million in support for a ge oil & gas contract with Ghana's offshore cape three points project
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units