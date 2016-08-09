BRIEF-Bioamber Q2 earnings per share $0.17

Aug 9 Bioamber Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.17

* Q2 revenue $2.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $2.4 million

* Bioamber reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Adjusted net loss attributable to bioamber inc. Shareholders for quarter ended june 30, 2016 was $7.1 million, or a loss of $0.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: