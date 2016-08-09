版本:
BRIEF-Cliffs Natural Resources announces proposed offering of common shares

Aug 9 Cliffs natural resources inc

* Announces proposed offering of common shares

* Cliffs natural resources inc says commencement of an underwritten public offering of $300 million of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

