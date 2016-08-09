版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 04:43 BJT

BRIEF-HTG Molecular Diagnostics Q2 loss per share $0.98

Aug 9 Htg Molecular Diagnostics Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.98

* Htg molecular diagnostics reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue rose 140 percent to $1.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐