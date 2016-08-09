BRIEF-HTG Molecular Diagnostics Q2 loss per share $0.98

UPDATE 2-Russian retailer Detsky Mir plans share listing in Moscow
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)
Aug 9 Htg Molecular Diagnostics Inc
* Q2 loss per share $0.98
* Htg molecular diagnostics reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue rose 140 percent to $1.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)
* Will provide $400 million in support for a ge oil & gas contract with Ghana's offshore cape three points project
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units