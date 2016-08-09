版本:
BRIEF-Editas Medicine announces Q2 2016 results

Aug 9 Editas Medicine Inc

* Editas Medicine announces second quarter 2016 results and update

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $2.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $0.54

* Q2 revenue $3.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

