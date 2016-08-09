版本:
2016年 8月 10日

BRIEF-Ziopharm Q2 loss per share $1.01

Aug 9 Ziopharm Reports Second

* Q2 loss per share $1.01

* Quarter 2016 financial results and provides update on recent activities

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ziopharm oncology inc says recognized approximately $1.7 million in revenue during quarter in comparison with $0.3 million in revenue in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
