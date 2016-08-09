版本:
BRIEF-Immune Design Q2 loss per share $0.71

Aug 9 Immune Design Corp

* Immune design reports second quarter 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q2 revenue $1.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $0.71

* Q2 revenue view $1.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

