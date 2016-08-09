版本:
BRIEF-OpGen Q2 loss per share $0.37

Aug 9 Opgen Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.37

* Opgen reports 2016 second quarter financial results and provides business update

* Q2 revenue $1.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

