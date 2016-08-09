版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三

BRIEF-Athersys qtrly loss per share $0.08

Aug 9 Athersys Inc

* Athersys reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $600,000 versus $200,000

* Qtrly loss per share $0.08 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
