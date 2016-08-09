版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 04:14 BJT

BRIEF-AllianceBernstein Holding LP - Preliminary assets under management increased to $492 bln during July 2016 from $490 bln at end of June

Aug 9 AllianceBernstein Holding LP

* AB announces July 31, 2016 assets under management

* Preliminary assets under management increased to $492 billion during July 2016 from $490 billion at end of June. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐