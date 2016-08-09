版本:
BRIEF-Startek reports second quarter 2016 results

Aug 9 Startek Inc

* Startek reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue rose 16 percent to $73.7 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.11

* Says added $7.7 million of new business (annual contract value) in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

