BRIEF-Arcadia Biosciences announces Q2 and first-half 2016 financial results and business highlights

UPDATE 2-Russian retailer Detsky Mir plans share listing in Moscow
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)
Aug 9 Arcadia Biosciences
* Q2 loss per share $0.10
* Announces Second Quarter and first-half 2016 financial results and business highlights
* Q2 revenue $721,000 versus $1.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)
* Will provide $400 million in support for a ge oil & gas contract with Ghana's offshore cape three points project
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units