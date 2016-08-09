BRIEF-Clean Energy reports 82.9 million gallons delivered and revenue of $108.0 million for second quarter of 2016

Aug 9 Clean Energy Fuels Corp

* Clean Energy reports 82.9 million gallons delivered and revenue of $108.0 million for second quarter of 2016

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.03

* Q2 revenue $108 million versus I/B/E/S view $94.3 million

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.01

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S