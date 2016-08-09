BRIEF-BBSI reports second quarter 2016 financial results

Aug 9 Barrett Business Services Inc

* BBSI reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.50

* Q2 revenue rose 17 percent to $1.1 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $1.16

* Continues to expect non-GAAP gross revenues for next 12-month period (through June 30, 2017) to increase approximately 18%

* Continues to expect FY diluted earnings per share to be $3.50