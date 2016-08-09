BRIEF-Yelp announces second quarter 2016 financial results

Aug 9 Yelp Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.16 excluding items

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $180 million to $184 million

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue up about 27 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Yelp announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.01

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $700 million to $708 million

* Q2 revenue $173.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $169.8 million

* Jed Nachman promoted to Chief Operating Officer

* Q3 revenue view $179.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 revenue view $699.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Geoff Donaker will be retiring from coo position after 11 years with Yelp