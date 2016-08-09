BRIEF-The Container Store Group Inc Announces first quarter fiscal 2016 financial results

Aug 9 Container Store Group Inc

* Q1 same store sales fell 1.4 percent

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.20 to $0.30

* Q1 sales $177.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $182.2 million

* The Container Store Group, Inc. Announces first quarter fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.04

* Sees FY 2016 sales $830 million to $845 million

