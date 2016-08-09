版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 04:50 BJT

BRIEF-Diodes incorporated reports second quarter 2016 financial results

Aug 9 Diodes Inc

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.20

* Q2 revenue $236.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $235 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Diodes Incorporated reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.12

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $242 million to $258 million

* Q3 revenue view $248.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐