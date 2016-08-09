BRIEF-Diodes incorporated reports second quarter 2016 financial results

UPDATE 2-Russian retailer Detsky Mir plans share listing in Moscow
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)
Aug 9 Diodes Inc
* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.20
* Q2 revenue $236.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $235 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Diodes Incorporated reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.12
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $242 million to $258 million
* Q3 revenue view $248.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)
* Will provide $400 million in support for a ge oil & gas contract with Ghana's offshore cape three points project
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units