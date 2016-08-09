版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 04:30 BJT

BRIEF-Swift Energy announces CEO retirement marks end to distinguished 37 year career

Aug 9 Swift Energy Co

* Swift Energy announces ceo retirement marks end to distinguished 37 year career Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

