版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 04:38 BJT

BRIEF-Cyberark announces strong second quarter 2016 results

Aug 9 Cyberark Software Ltd

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.18

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.03 to $1.07

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $210.5 million to $212.5 million

* Cyberark announces strong second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.29

* Q2 revenue $50.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $48.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.21 to $0.23

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $51.5 million to $52.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $52.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.92, revenue view $210.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

