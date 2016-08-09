版本:
BRIEF-Intersections Inc Reports second quarter 2016 results

Aug 9 Intersections Inc

* Intersections Inc. Reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.23

* Q2 revenue $44.8 million versus $52 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

