BRIEF-The hackett Group announces record second quarter 2016 results

Aug 9 Hackett Group Inc

* The hackett Group announces record second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.17

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 pro forma earnings per share $0.24

* Q2 revenue $75.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $72.1 million

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $72 million to $74 million

* Sees Q3 pro forma diluted earnings per share to be in range of $0.22 to $0.24

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $71.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: