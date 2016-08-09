BRIEF-Inter Parfums Inc Reports 2016 second quarter results

Aug 9 Inter Parfums Inc

* Q2 sales $117.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $116.2 million

* Inter Parfums, Inc. Reports 2016 second quarter results

* Sees FY 2016 sales $500 million to $510 million

* Says 2016 guidance affirmed

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $116.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 revenue view $512.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Inter Parfums says on track to meet net income attributable to Inter Parfums, Inc. Goal of between $1.05 and $1.10 per diluted share for FY

* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15per share

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.19

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.19

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S