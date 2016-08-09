版本:
2016年 8月 10日

BRIEF-SciClone sees FY 2016 non-gaap EPS $0.70 to $0.74

Aug 9 Sciclone Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Sciclone reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.70 to $0.74

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.12

* Q2 revenue rose 3 percent to $39 million

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.20

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $158 million to $163 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

