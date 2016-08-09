BRIEF-Vectrus Q2 earnings per share $0.55

BRIEF-Britain to give $400 mln for GE oil and gas contract with ghana
* Will provide $400 million in support for a ge oil & gas contract with Ghana's offshore cape three points project
Aug 9 Vectrus Inc
* Vectrus reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue fell 0.5 percent to $307.9 million
* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.55
* Q2 earnings per share $0.55
* Sees 2016 revenue $1,180 to $1,200 million
* Sees 2016 diluted eps $2.07 to $2.32
* Now anticipate 2016 voluntary debt payments to range from $8 million to $10 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.27, revenue view $1.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Will provide $400 million in support for a ge oil & gas contract with Ghana's offshore cape three points project
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units
LONDON, Jan 16 Emerging stocks registered their biggest daily fall in nearly a month on Monday and currencies broadly weakened with Turkey's lira falling again as investors showed nerves ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.