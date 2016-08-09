版本:
2016年 8月 10日

BRIEF-Vectrus Q2 earnings per share $0.55

Aug 9 Vectrus Inc

* Vectrus reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue fell 0.5 percent to $307.9 million

* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.55

* Q2 earnings per share $0.55

* Sees 2016 revenue $1,180 to $1,200 million

* Sees 2016 diluted eps $2.07 to $2.32

* Now anticipate 2016 voluntary debt payments to range from $8 million to $10 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.27, revenue view $1.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

