BRIEF-Jazz Pharma Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.63

Aug 9 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc

* Jazz pharmaceuticals announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $1.80

* Updated financial guidance for 2016.

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.63

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 gaap net income per diluted share $5.66-$6.56

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $11.14, revenue view $1.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $376.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenues $381.2 million versus $333.7 million

* Sees 2016 revenue $1,485 million to $1,530 million

* Sees 2016 non-gaap adjusted net income per diluted share $9.90-$10.30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

